Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Getafe on loan

Mason Greenwood will spend the rest of the season on loan at Spanish side Getafe as the forward recommences his career away from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old was suspended by the Old Trafford club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to continue his career elsewhere.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood completed a deadline-day move to LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

A United club statement read: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Greenwood remains on full pay and the PA news agency understands Getafe are making a small contribution to his wages after United focused on finding him somewhere to resume his career.

United sources previously indicated the player was not expected to play for the club again and the loan move comes 11 days after they released a statement following an internal investigation.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United,” the club said on August 21.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

In a statement released at the same time, Greenwood said he “did not do the things I was accused of” but added he had “made mistakes” and took his “share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post”.

The academy graduate scored 35 goals in 129 matches for United, with his last appearance coming against West Ham on January 22, 2022.

Greenwood, who has won one cap for England, is contracted at Old Trafford until June 2025, with the deal including an option to extend by a further year.