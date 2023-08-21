Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United after two parties reach agreement

Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed for the forward to recommence his career away from the club.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club have now confirmed the forward will be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up.

The PA news agency understands the club are working with Greenwood’s family to find the right environment for him to continue his career, with discussions under way to find the correct solution.

United said in a club statement: “Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

“Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

“Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

“This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

“That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome. “

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.

The forward’s Old Trafford contract runs until June 2025, including the option to extend for a further year, and United sources indicated that the player is not expected to play for the club again.

Greenwood said in a statement: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

“I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

“The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

“I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.”

It was reported last week that chief executive Richard Arnold told the club’s executive leadership in early August that United were planning to bring Greenwood back.

That story and further information led increased pressure on the club, with Arnold publishing a public letter to supporters upon the conclusion of their internal investigation.

The chief executive said that, while United “were unable to access certain evidence for reasons we respect”, the evidence they did “collate led us to conclude that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with”.

Arnold acknowledged timings had “been influenced by my desire to minimise the impact of the investigation on our men’s and women’s teams, as well as our Lionesses” and said “the alternative would have been to compromise due process or create untimely disruption”.

“Last week the media reported that we had decided to reintegrate Mason and that elements of a plan to do so had been leaked to them,” the United CEO said. “Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for.

“For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed.

“While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.

“While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for.

“I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United.

“Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.

“Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter.

“The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”