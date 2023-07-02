Mason Mount's Man Utd medical and the rest of football transfer talk

Manchester United is gearing up for an exciting summer transfer window, having agreed to bring midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60 million deal. It is reported that Mount will have his medical with Man United on Monday. Man United is also anticipated to bid for Inter Milan's goalkeeper André Onana, as current goalkeeper David De Gea's contract nears expiry. The expected offer is hoped to meet Inter's asking price of €50 million (£43m) plus add-ons. This comes as part of Erik ten Hag's efforts to strengthen the team’s prospects for the future.

Manchester United are exploring transfer options after finishing third in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag has eyed several players, including Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Negotiations between the two clubs continue, with a £55 million bid from United still on the table. Additionally, United are looking for a replacement for David de Gea, with a potential offer on the cards for Inter’s André Onana.

Manchester United face crucial transfer decisions with 13 players' contracts expiring this summer. Notably, goalkeeper David De Gea is still in contract discussions. If no agreement is reached, there are speculations about a possible move for Everton's Jordan Pickford or Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel. Erik ten Hag is keen to intensify competition for the goalkeeper position. Updates on each player whose contract is up for renewal will be provided.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea plans to reject a potential move to Saudi Arabia, opting to stay at Old Trafford. Despite lucrative offers from the wealthy state to prominent European players, De Gea reportedly has no interest in relocating to the Middle East. His new contract at Manchester United is currently awaiting approval from the club's board. Amid speculation of a new goalkeeper signing, United's target Diogo Costa has purportedly expressed his commitment to his current club, FC Porto.

Manchester United, under new manager Erik ten Hag, has seen seven first-team players leave and goalkeeper Dean Henderson sent on loan to Nottingham Forest. With senior goalkeeper Lee Grant retiring, David de Gea and Tom Heaton are the only remaining senior keepers. Youngsters Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar are potentially going on loan, intensifying the need for a new goalkeeper. Several free agents, including ex-Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and former United shot-stopper Sergio Romero, are under consideration. Others include Salvatore Sirigu, Joel Robles, and Berke Ozer.

David de Gea's future at Manchester United is in doubt, as he was excluded from the club's list of retained players. Despite ongoing contract discussions, De Gea's refusal to reduce his £375,000-per-week wages could be a stumbling block. The club is reportedly considering Andre Onana, Diogo Costa, and Jordan Pickford as potential replacements. De Gea's recent mistakes and lack of footwork proficiency have also been highlighted. Dean Henderson, previously on loan at Nottingham Forest, could also impact the situation. De Gea's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Manchester United's David de Gea marked his 500th appearance for the club with a goalless draw against Newcastle United on Sunday. The 31-year-old goalkeeper, who is the 11th player to reach this milestone with the Red Devils, spoke about his hopes for the future, emphasising his desire to win additional trophies. United's last season's trophy came from the 2017/18 Europa League. Despite the club's lack of recent silverware, De Gea positively highlighted the improvement in the team's performance since the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager.

David de Gea may leave Manchester United if a new contract is not finalised by next week. The goalkeeper was absent from the club's retained list but discussions for a new contract remain open. Despite earlier optimism over contract renewal, certainty has diminished as potential replacements are considered. Not renewing De Gea's £375,000-a-week contract would free up funds for a replacement. De Gea had a mostly successful season, winning the Premier League Golden Glove award, despite some high-profile mistakes. However, ongoing concerns regarding his ability to play the ball from the back persist.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel expressed surprise over David de Gea's performance in the decisive moment of the club's FA Cup Final defeat to Manchester City. Ilkay Gundogan, City midfielder, scored a volley against De Gea within the first 13 seconds of the match, a shot Schmeichel believes could have been saved with better positioning. He criticised De Gea for being too deep and not following the game, noting that he should have moved where the ball was. Despite an equalising penalty from Bruno Fernandes, a second goal from Gundogan sealed United's defeat.