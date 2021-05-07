Mason O’Malley and John McAtee could miss Scunthorpe’s clash with Stevenage

John McAtee, right, in action for Scunthorpe (PA Wire)
Scunthorpe will check on Mason O’Malley and John McAtee ahead of the visit of Stevenage.

Defender O’Malley suffered a dead leg in the 0-0 draw with Bradford, which forward McAtee missed through illness.

Harrison McGahey remains a doubt with a quad problem and fellow defender Jordan Clarke has a knee injury.

Defender Junior Brown, midfielder Jordan Hallam and striker Aaron Jarvis are carrying hamstring injuries.

Stevenage will assess the fitness of Chris Lines.

The midfielder missed last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Crawley after picking up a knock.

​Danny Newton, Arthur Read, Ross Marshall and Charlie Carter are likely to miss out again.

Midfielder Romain Vincelot may feature for the final time after announcing his retirement.

