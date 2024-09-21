Mat Sadler hails Walsall’s discipline after win at Salford

Walsall manager Mat Sadler praised his side’s discipline in the way they stuck to their gameplan as they continued their excellent start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Salford.

After a tight first half, the Saddlers, who now sit third in League Two, blew away their hosts with two goals in quick succession from Nathan Lowe and Charlie Lakin.

Sadler said: “We had to work incredibly hard within the game and with our shape and stick to the way we play. When it wasn’t quite going the way we wanted in the first half I thought the group got together in that second half and there was a really good 15-20 minute period where we really blew them away.

“There was a spell from 75-85 minutes where we really had to dig in and you have to show all sides of you to come and win at teams like Salford that have got some wonderful players.”

Sadler was particularly pleased with forward Lowe after he provided a goal and an assist in the victory.

He added: “Nathan’s an extremely proactive striker and I think the keeper has pulled off two wonderful saves, one from Charlie (Lakin) and one from Lowey and I think he could have had a couple more goals.

“The kid just seems to keep running. He looks tired and then seems to get his second wind and I thought he put in a proper striker’s performance.”

An irritated Salford boss Karl Robinson called out his side’s style of play, which especially in the second half cost them as Walsall capitalised on the chances they created.

Apart from a couple of saves from Tommy Simkin to deny Hakeeb Adelakun and Luke Garbutt in the closing stages, the hosts struggled to threaten the Walsall goal.

“If you look at the first half I think we were the better team but second half we tried to over-complicate the game,” said Robinson. “For whatever reason we decided to think that this game was a five-a-side match which is not acceptable.

“Testament to them, they scored two good goals but I think we gave them the assists but I’m shocked by the lack of common sense in our play today.

“When this team is good we run forward and pass forwards, we don’t amble but today we ambled in the second half.

“I’ve seen progression but there’s always going to be a disconnection and dip in the road where we’re going to be off it and today we were off it. Today they were on it and they punished us in the second half and rightly so, so I have no complaints in the result.”