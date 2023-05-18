Mat Sadler named new Walsall head coach

Walsall have appointment Mat Sadler as their new head coach on a permanent deal.

Sadler had been interim manager for the final month of the Sky Bet League Two season after former boss Michael Flynn was sacked in April.

The 38-year-old former Birmingham, Shrewsbury and Walsall defender led the Saddlers to final-day 2-1 victory over Doncaster which put an end to a nine-game winless run and confirmed a 16th-placed finish in the league.

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott told the club website: “I am both pleased and confident in the appointment of Mat Sadler to be our new head xoach

“I believe in who he is and who he can become as a football professional, I believe in who he is as a leader, and most importantly I believe in who he is as a man with high integrity, outstanding grit and determination, and strong personal values which match the culture that we are trying to build at Walsall FC.”

Sadler, who spent two spells as a player at Walsall, added: “Firstly, I can’t wait to get started. We’ve gone through the process and in the back of my head was just being desperate to get started so I can’t wait for the opportunity to do that.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of the process for giving me the opportunity and it’s not one that I take at all lightly – it’s one I have real honour in being asked to do.

“It goes without saying that I will give it absolutely everything to make sure it’s a success over the coming years.”