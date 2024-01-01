Mat Sadler praises professionalism as Walsall hit Grimsby for six

Walsall manager Mat Sadler praised the professionalism shown by his rampant side during their 6-1 League Two demolition of Grimsby.

Five goals in a breathless 29-minute spell, either side of half-time, did the damage with the Sadlers picking up a third straight league victory.

A double from Isaac Hutchinson – including one from the penalty spot – helped to settle the scores at Blundell Park to move Walsall up to 11th place.

Douglas James-Taylor, Jack Earing, Priestley Farquharson and Danny Johnson were also on target after Danny Rose had broken the deadlock.

Next up for Walsall is a break from League Two action as they get ready to meet Southampton in the FA Cup third round.

“There was a period where we blew them away,” said Sadler. “We looked like we could score at will at that stage.

“Probably the most important thing for me was coming from a goal behind.

“There were some brilliant performances right across the team. The work they put in was top drawer and they got rewards for their hard work.

“We have got that little break for the cup now. After what we put in for the Wrexham game on Friday night, which was for us an emotional game for lots of reasons, it says everything about them as professionals.

“I thought the performance warranted what we got in the end.”

Rose turned the ball home in the 29th minute, but Walsall hit back just nine minutes later when James-Taylor coasted past Luke Waterfall before smashing an equaliser into the top left-hand corner.

It was advantage Walsall by the 43rd minute, too, as Hutchinson netted with even more to come after the half-time interval.

Quickfire strikes from Earing, who turned sharply in the Grimsby box to finish, and Hutchinson from the penalty spot – after Kamil Conteh felled Earing – made it 4-1 with 35 minutes remaining on the clock.

Farquharson prodded in from a corner in the 67th minute before Johnson rubber-stamped a fifth win in six matches from close-range in added time.

Grimsby manager David Artell added: “Anger is the primary emotion.

“When you watch a game like that, it confirms things that you already know. You need to see it but would prefer it not to happen.

“The crazy thing is that for 35 minutes we were by far the better team. We shot ourselves in the foot not once but twice to go in behind.

“There was little in the game at half-time and we had the majority of that half.

“For us to come and perform as we’ve done (in the second half) is indicative of the season and indicative of the inconsistency, even within games, at the moment.”