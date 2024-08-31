Mat Sadler wants Walsall to be relentless after their latest win

Mat Sadler wants his Walsall side to adopt a relentless mindset following a deserved 2-1 win against Cheltenham at the Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers took the lead shortly after half-time courtesy of Nathan Lowe’s close-range finish before Jamille Matt doubled the home side’s advantage with a clever flick.

Cheltenham reduced the deficit with five minutes left when substitute George Miller lashed home but Walsall held on to record a third win from four League Two games this season.

Sadler said: “I know what team we are. We’ve got energy, legs, intensity and togetherness and that can take you a long way.

“We can’t rest on anything, we have to keep going and be relentless with our mindset.

“We had to come through a lot of adversity in terms of people being out and injuries but it was a proper team performance and I’m really proud of the lads.

“We had to adjust and show our squad, the knock-on effect of making three early subs meant we didn’t have the option to change the attacking impetus towards the end of the game.

“It was a proper captain’s performance from Jamille but the overall team performance was really pleasing, everyone throwing everything on the line, concentration, organisation and doing the basics really well.

“It was a positive, front-foot performance and a different way of having to play and we showed that adaptability to win the game.”

Cheltenham have lost their last three league matches and Robins boss Michael Flynn admits his young side are still learning.

Flynn said: “We weren’t good enough in the second half. It was quite an even game in the first half but we let them off the hook so many times in terms of our decision making and final pass.

“We got outbattled in the second half and lost too many 50-50s, one or two of the players looked tired, which is quite bizarre this early in the season.

“The goals we’re conceding are not good enough. It’s naivety. We’re learning. We’re young. There’s a number of players who haven’t got 10 games under their belt.

“Welcome to professional football, it’s unforgiving and they’ve got to wise up quickly. We’ve got to play the percentages and try and get the ball in the box.

“We gave it a go at the end, the players didn’t drop their heads or quit but it was too little too late. If we would have got an equaliser it would have been smash and grab.”