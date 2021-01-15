Match Preview: Liverpool v Manchester United
16:06pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Liverpool and Manchester United meet in the Premier League this weekend with the prize of top spot up for grabs for the winner.
The Red Devils travel to Anfield three points clear having not lost in the league since the start of November when they were beaten by Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Liverpool's defeat to Southampton followed draws to West Brom and Newcastle, meaning they head into this one looking for a first league win since crushing Crystal Palace 7-0 before Christmas.
The match, which kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, could well prove decisive in the title race as the champions look to close the gap to their fierce rivals.