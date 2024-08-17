Matchwinner Luke Berry praised by Charlton manager Nathan Jones

Charlton manager Nathan Jones praised the finishing of Luke Berry after his stoppage-time goal saw off Leyton Orient at The Valley.

The 32-year-old joined the Addicks this summer on a free transfer after seven years at Luton.

And Berry popped up with the late winner, racing on to Chuks Aneke’s flick and finishing low to the right of goalkeeper Zach Hemmings.

The Addicks lost summer signing Josh Edwards to injury after a cynical foul by Sean Clare, who could easily have seen a red card instead of yellow.

“We were aggressive from the start and if we had relaxed a bit and shown a little more quality in the final third then we’d have scored more,” said Jones.

“The manner of the win was excellent. Second half we were outstanding and stepped it up a level.

“It’s what he (Berry) does. I told the club, when people were asking why I was signing him, that whatever league you play Luke Berry in he will pop up and have that quality, timing and ability to find a goal. He did in the Premier League for Luton, he did it in the Championship, for me, and in League Two.

“That’s why we brought him to the football club.”

Charlton will have to wait for medical scans at the start of the week to find out the extent of Edwards’ injury. The former Dunfermline left wing-back was stretchered off in the 27th minute.

Jones said: “It’s not a good challenge. I’ve been in to see the referee and he has instinctively reacted and given a yellow – if that goes to VAR it’s a straight red all day long.”

Referee Ed Duckworth booked both bosses in the second half.

The official came in for a lambasting from Orient head coach Richie Wellens, who said: “I got booked for clapping my full-back being in a really good position. He thought I was clapping him. They guess.

“(He was) miles off it. And if the FA keep their standards up about how referees perform that they don’t get a game next week then I hope I don’t see him on a teamsheet next week. He ruined the game.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he travels home tonight with a whistle stuck to his lips.

“First half we were okay when we got four or five passes in and caused them problems.

“Second half we never got going, dropped too deep and when you play against a team that want to put in long ball after long ball and you don’t deal with it then you probably deserve to lose.”