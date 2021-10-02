Matej Poplatnik brace earns Raith victory

Matej Poplatnik’s late double gave Raith Rovers a 3-1 victory at Kilmarnock in the cinch Championship.

The Kirkcaldy side, targeting a third win in four away games. led in the 20th minute with Liam Dick’s goal.

After Jamie MacDonald and Stephen McGinn had wasted chances for Killie, on-loan St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry levelled the scores on his debut for the hosts with 14 minutes remaining.

However,  on-loan Livingston striker Poplatnik restored the visitors’ advantage with eight minutes remaining, before sealing the win in added time.

The victory moved Rovers to within two points of their opponents.

