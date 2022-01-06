06 January 2022

Matija Sarkic’s spell at Birmingham cut short due to injury

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2022

Birmingham’s on-loan goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to parent club Wolves after being ruled out for the season through injury.

The 24-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the Blues’ 2-1 Sky Bet Championship loss to QPR and scans later revealed that the shot-stopper would require surgery.

Sarkic kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in 23 appearances for Birmingham before his injury.

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer told the club website: “Matty dislocated his shoulder on Sunday, he was in a bad way.

“He will have to have an operation. He will miss the rest of the season, which is a massive disappointment.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Deuce? Djokovic told he can remain in Melbourne detention hotel until visa appeal is heard on Monday

world news

Dozens killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

world news

Novak Djokovic to be deported from Australia after failing to meet visa requirements over vaccination rules

world news