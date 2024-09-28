Matt Baker scores as Newport spoil Lee Bell century celebration as Crewe boss
Lee Bell’s 100th match in charge of Crewe ended in a 2-1 defeat at Newport.
Matt Baker’s 74th-minute header ended Crewe’s four-match winning streak and halted the Exiles’ three-game losing run.
County almost took the lead on the half-hour mark when Crewe goalkeeper Filip Marschall misjudged a ball over the top and Courtney Baker-Richardson looked certain to roll the ball into the empty net, but former Exiles hero Mickey Demetriou produced a superb last-ditch tackle.
The home fans did not have to wait long for the opener, however, as Cameron Evans rifled a shot into the top corner from 20 yards out in the 33rd minute.
Bobby Kamwa so nearly doubled the hosts’ lead with a side-footed effort that beat Marschall but hit a post.
And Crewe went straight up the other end to level in the 71st minute as substitute Adrien Thibaut finished off a lightning-quick break for a debut goal.
But County responded three minutes later when Baker climbed high at the far post to head in Anthony Glennon’s cross.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox