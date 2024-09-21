Matt Bloomfield believes Cambridge in ‘false position’ after Wycombe win

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield believes Cambridge’s league position is “false” following his side’s 2-1 win.

The Us remain bottom of the League One table following their latest defeat, leaving them with just one point from six games played.

They are five points off safety and are one of two teams in the division yet to register their first victory, alongside Burton.

However, Bloomfield was full of praise for Garry Monk’s side, as a strike from Cameron Humphreys five minutes from the end gave Wanderers their third league triumph this season.

Garath McCleary had given Wycombe the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, before Dan Nlundulu equalised midway through the opening half.

Bloomfield said: “We kept on knocking on the door today and it eventually opened.

“I thought we were excellent until the equaliser as we played with intensity and tenacity.

“The boys moved the ball very quickly and we had a real threat about us so it was a bit of a knock to concede, but I’m so pleased that we played with the same identity and character.

“We may have missed a few opportunities but the boys kept on believing and eventually, it paid off.

“I thought we played most of the game in Cambridge’s half but let’s not get mistaken, Cambridge are a good team.

“Their league position is false because all the chances they have created in previous games should mean they are halfway up the league.

“Don’t let their league position get away from the fact that they are a good team and a tough opponent.”

Us boss Monk believes his side should have got something from the contest, and admitted it was “disappointing” to lose for the fifth time in six league matches.

He has only won two of his 20 games in charge since taking over in March of this year.

The former Swansea and Leeds boss added: “In the last two away games, there has been a lot of effort.

“We knew that going to Mansfield last week and Wycombe [today], if we wanted to compete, we would need to be at it.

“I thought we competed but unfortunately, we just couldn’t see the game out.

“During the first half, I thought we were decent enough with the ball and there were periods where we looked good.

“Second half, understandably, they looked stronger which was expected but I thought we stuck with them and whilst we were a bit more physical, it is disappointing that we have nothing to show for it.

“But we know that’s the business we’re in.”