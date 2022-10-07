07 October 2022

Matt Bloomfield could make more changes to Colchester side for Harrogate clash

New Colchester manager Matt Bloomfield could continue to experiment with his side as they prepare to host Harrogate.

Bloomfield made 10 changes to the starting line-up against Charlton midweek in the EFL Trophy and could do the same in the U’s League Two match-up with the Sulphurites.

Forward John Akinde could start after coming off the bench to score against the Addicks, while Tom Eastman could keep his starting spot after an impressive performance.

Midfielder Gene Kennedy is still sidelined with a knee problem.

Josh Falkingham could feature for Harrogate, having made the bench against Bradford after picking up a knock against Stevenage.

The Sulphurites have been handed a boost with Lewis Richards and Stephen Dooley also confirmed to be fit after recent knocks.

Boss Simon Weaver will have to wait on the fitness of George Thomson, who is still edging closer to a return from a hamstring injury.

Harrogate are still without long-term absentees Dior Angus (ankle), Will Smith (knee) and Max Wright (ankle).

