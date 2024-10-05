Matt Bloomfield delighted with Wycombe desire

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said he can “never question” his side’s desire after they defeated Crawley 1-0 at Adams Park.

Fred Onyedinma’s goal on 25 minutes secured the Chairboys’ fifth league win of the season as they made it seven unbeaten in the league.

They now sit in fifth place, five points off the top spot.

Bloomfield said: “I’m so pleased. The boys have given us everything and I can never question them.

“It has been a very busy start to the season, especially the last three weeks as I think we played seven games.

“We limited Crawley and we’re pleased about that, as I told the boys that I wanted a 1-0 win as I want a result to grind out.

“We need to show that side to us and I’m glad we did that and it was a great to see Fred on the scoresheet.

“The lads have given me everything and there have been some really hard decisions to make recently in terms of leaving people out.”

Crawley manager Rob Elliot said that he “only had two days to get prepared” for the trip to Wycombe.

The former Newcastle keeper was appointed the new man at the helm on October 1 after the sudden departure of Scott Lindsey to MK Dons at end of September.

The 38-year-old revealed that he only had Thursday and Friday with his new players ahead of their visit to Adams Park.

Elliot said: “I said to the lads that if we keep up that work rate and energy, then we will be fine.

“Wycombe is always a tough place to come, it would have been nice to have created a little bit more but it’s all about moments as we hit the bar and got into good positions.

“Ideally, we wanted the perfect start with the perfect performance but that doesn’t just happen as there is a lot of time that goes into that.

“What I will say is that in the last few days that I have been in, the players have been fantastic in terms of what I want to try and do.

“We only had two days to get prepared with the players so we couldn’t do loads, but, they were excellent in what we tried to do.”