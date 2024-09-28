Matt Bloomfield predicted match-winner Joe Low would get on scoresheet again

Matt Bloomfield revealed he had a feeling Joe Low would get on the scoresheet after the defender’s last-gasp header earned Wycombe a 2-1 comeback win at Bristol Rovers.

Daniel Harvie’s goal 13 minutes from time drew Wycombe level before former Bristol City player Low, who also scored in a 2-1 win at Rovers last season, headed home the decider six minutes into stoppage time as the Chairboys secured a third successive league victory.

Bloomfield said: “I had a feeling that he [Low] was going to score today and I warned him not to get booked like he did last year celebrating in front of the Bristol supporters.

“It was a lovely moment for him. Those moments don’t come along very often in your career so for him to enjoy that late winner in front of the supporters… They were amazing today especially second half roaring us on. We didn’t give them much to cheer in the first half but second half we gave them a few moments that they enjoyed. Dan Harvie’s goal was an excellent goal.

“I’m so proud of the way the boys played in the second half. I thought we were fairly average first half, and the lads agreed when we spoke about it at half-time. It was there for us but we just weren’t able to execute how we wanted to play.

“But the way they responded second half, to get the winner so late was just a lovely moment in football. I was just saying to the boys; you work so hard and sacrifice so much for a life and football so you have to celebrate those moments.”

Rovers manager Matt Taylor was understandably downbeat after seeing his team lose a fourth League One match in a row despite taking an 18th-minute lead through Scott Sinclair against in-form opposition.

“However you want to describe it we’ve come away with nothing and been beaten in the worst possible circumstances in terms of the feel of it,” said Taylor.

“Too many reoccurring patterns in terms of a little bit of a soft underbelly. You can’t keep hitting the players with that stick because it’s happening too often. We’ve got to find a way of solving it pretty quickly.

“We can go into the ins and outs of what it was [whether there was a foul in the build-up to Low’s winner] but at the moment those outcomes are not happening in our favour. And we’re the only ones who can change it and that’s responsibility,” he added, saying that his side “ran out of steam”.