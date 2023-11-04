Matt Bloomfield relieved as Wycombe overcome ‘uncomfortable’ Bradford clash

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield expressed his relief after their 2-1 first-round FA Cup win at Bradford.

The Chairboys had been in control of the tie with a two-goal lead at half-time.

But the League Two side came back strongly after the break to make Wycombe battle hard for their win.

Bloomfield said: “We’re really pleased to be through because it was an uncomfortable afternoon, if I’m honest.

“I thought Bradford were fantastic in the work they did and the way they passed the ball. They created some good opportunities and I’ve got to be pleased with the way we defended our box.

“The amount of blocks we got in was fantastic. There’s loads to improve on in terms of our in-possession stuff but the majority of those boys have done five games in the last two weeks.

“I think it possibly showed. We looked a little bit leggy in the last half an hour so fair play to them for digging in and making sure we got the result.”

Killian Phillips, on loan from Crystal Palace, scored Wycombe’s opener before Sam Stubbs headed into his own net to extend the lead.

Bloomfield added: “KP had been due one because his performance levels have been really high recently. He’s been top for us with his energy, the way he gets us moving forward and the amount he puts into the game.”

Jamie Walker pulled one back for Bradford after 64 minutes as the home team piled on the pressure. Wycombe keeper Max Stryjek made saves from Walker, Andy Cook and Tyler Smith.

Bradford caretaker manager Mark Trueman said: “It was difficult because you’re going in at half-time 2-0 down thinking that we’ve not done a lot wrong.

“I felt the way we started the game was positive but obviously goals change games. We knew that we would always create chances and felt like we were always causing them a threat.

“We’re disappointed in the manner we’ve conceded the goals with individual errors. They happen with the threat that Wycombe have got.

“But I think we dominated for long periods in the second half and were a little bit unlucky not to get another goal.

“We knew if we scored quite early then it might give us a chance of forcing a draw at least. I’ve got to praise the players for their performance.

“They felt the second half was one of the better performances they’ve had all season. We’re disappointed but we can take a lot of positives from today.”

Bradford have been without a manager since Mark Hughes was sacked a month ago.

“The players have applied themselves in the right way,” added Trueman. “Yes, they could say they are a little unsettled but the performance levels didn’t really show that.”