24 January 2022

Matt Godden again missing when Coventry take on Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
24 January 2022

Coventry are set to again be without top scorer Matt Godden when they host Stoke on Tuesday evening.

The forward missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss to QPR after undergoing emergency surgery to remove his appendix three days earlier.

Fankaty Dabo and Ian Maatsen have been recovering from groin and hamstring issues respectively.

Mark Robins’ Sky Blues, 10th in the table, have won only one of their last eight Championship games.

Stoke defender Ben Wilmot could make a return to the matchday squad after a back injury.

Sam Surridge (knee) was another absent for Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Fulham and is not expected to be available this time either.

The Potters also have the likes of Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Joe Bursik sidelined.

Michael O’Neill’s men are one place and one point above Coventry in the table.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

PM orders inquiry into former Tory Minister Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

news

Beyonce and Kylie Minogue lead tributes to French fashion designer Thierry Mugler

world news

Former Tory minister claims she was sacked because her ‘Muslimness’ made colleagues ‘feel uncomfortable’

news