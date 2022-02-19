Matt Gray frustrated by missed opportunities as Sutton draw at Hartlepool

Matt Gray was satisfied to have ended a challenging week with a point, even though Sutton were unable to make the most of an early lead they secured at Hartlepool.

The hosts responded to Joe Kizzi’s third-minute opener by levelling things up five minutes into the second half when Tom Crawford fired in.

Neither side could find a way to deliver that crucial third goal of the game, so a point left Sutton in fifth, four points behind third-placed Northampton.

Even though the Us have lost only once since early December, Gray is all too aware that his side have now gone five matches without a win.

Sutton boss Gray said: “To come here on Friday in the storm – our train was cancelled and we had to use a coach – means it’s been a long week and it was nice to freshen the team up a bit.

“With the run we have been on and the result in midweek (2-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers), it was important not to lose back-to-back games and we avoided that against a very good side who have gone three wins on the bounce with one of the best home records in the league.

“I’m pleased with the point, but I must admit to being a little disappointed we didn’t take our chances in the first half.

“We were outstanding in the opening 45 minutes, we had chances to score two or three. I felt we were dominant, on the front foot and it was an excellent first-half performance.

“Second half and I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded, but apart from that I don’t remember our keeper having a save to make.

“We allowed a good crowd here to get behind them and give them something to cheer with the goal. When they got it they got right behind them and we weathered that spell for 10-15 minutes and grew back into it.

“We were worthy of the point but disappointed we didn’t win the game.”

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee said: “I was disappointed in the way we started. we were second best all over the pitch during that period. We didn’t stop their threats, we knew about those, the goals they can score from set-pieces, so to concede early on from that was disappointing.

“As for Tom’s goal, he’s been on about consistency and his performances in the last couple of weeks have been fantastic. He arrived in the box at the right time.

“I moaned about lack of forward runs at half-time so it was nice we got a goal from one of those. I didn’t celebrate the goal like I might have because I was a bit upset from the first-half performance.”