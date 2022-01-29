Matt Gray hails ‘fantastic’ performance as Sutton beat Carlisle

Sutton boss Matt Gray hailed his promotion-chasing side after their 2-0 win away to Carlisle

First-half goals from Isaac Olaofe and David Ajiboye secured a ninth straight game without defeat in all competitions.

The South London club are one victory away from heading to Wembley in the Football League Trophy, whilst simultaneously trying to secure promotion to League One, and Gray said: “I’m certainly delighted.

“A clean sheet away from home considering the busy run we’ve been on is fantastic.

“We scored two great goals and it’s another three points on the road. Overall I’m absolutely thrilled.

“The first-half performance was particularly pleasing. We were all over them, it was one-way traffic and we got our rewards with the two goals.

“The game possibly should have been out of sight in the first half. We had so many chances but unfortunately couldn’t take them.”

Despite a great day on the road, Gray let out his frustrations at the way his side are perceived despite their success.

He said: “There’s a little bit of frustration creeping in with me. I think sometimes we don’t get the credit we deserve.

“Yes we’re big, strong and powerful and are dangerous from set pieces but that second goal shows what we’re about. It was some great football.”

Carlisle’s lacklustre showing in front of goal continued as they went a third game without scoring.

The Cumbrians sit eight points above the trapdoor to non-league football, and boss Keith Millen said: “Sutton were very good at what they do in the first half. They are big and strong and win second balls and we were second best.

“We weren’t strong enough against what they do and we know what they do. They do it well and it happened when we went down there in September.

“We were the better side in the second half but the damage was already done by then.”

The hosts have scored just nine home goals all season and their loyal fans once again watched their side get shut out.

“It’s not just a problem at the minute, it’s been a problem all season,” said Millen.

“There’s definitely…it’s not a fear but a lack of confidence.

“I want to take the shackles off and go for it a bit more and have the players believe they’re going to score.

“That’s a problem I’ve known about since I’ve been at the club. We’re trying to address it in this window but we’re finding it difficult.

“But it’s something we’re all aware of and it’s a frustration.”