Matt Gray left with mixed feelings after Sutton secure draw at Tranmere

Both managers were left frustrated after Tranmere and Sutton played out a four-goal thriller at Prenton Park.

A brace from the visitors’ Alistair Smith and goals from Josh Hawkes and Kane Hemmings for the hosts ensured both sides went home with a point after an entertaining 2-2 draw which keeps each side’s play-off hopes alive.

Smith scored his first of the season from 12 yards before Josh Hawkes found the net from the tightest of angles to make it 1-1 going into the half-time break.

And it was Tranmere who looked the more dangerous in the second period when Kane Hemmings found the bottom corner with a fierce right-footed drive in the 58th minute.

But, with the home side eying their third win in four games, an error from Ross Doohan in the Rovers goal saw Smith score his and Sutton’s second to make it 2-2.

Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “A draw was probably just a fair result. I thought the first half we were excellent but they came back into it and probably over the first 45 minutes it was about right.

“We’re just disappointed that we couldn’t continue the momentum after that first goal.

“The second half I thought they started the brighter but then we really grew into the game and 2-2 was probably fair.

“We were really pushing towards the end and we had the chances to go on and win it.

“We probably don’t get some of the credit for the football we played leading up to the first goal but it was a great move.

“But we allowed them to get that little bit of belief to get back into it and it was disappointing to concede the first goal when we did.

“We looked a threat on the counter-attack and had pace and power going forward and were unfortunate to have one cleared off the line at the end.

“But we’re in a good place and I’m really pleased.”

The draw means it is just two wins in 14 games for Micky Mellon’s side but the Rovers boss felt his side did enough to win the game over 90 minutes.

Mellon said: “We didn’t start the game well and I was disappointed with my midfield today and we weren’t at the races in the first half an hour.

“But we pushed up the pitch and started to contest in areas where the ball was dropping and we started to get a head of steam up.

“After going behind we got a good equaliser and we came in and changed things around a bit and scored a really good second goal and, to be honest, I thought there was only going to be one winner then.

“The goalkeeper is a great goalkeeper and I would expect him to save their second goal, but he’s put his hand up and taken responsibility for his mistake.

“There’s still much for us to do if we want to become the team we want to be and we have to keep pushing on.

“It’s disappointing to score two goals at home and not win the game.”