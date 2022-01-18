Matt Gray praises Sutton’s team spirit after late winner against Colchester

Sutton boss Matt Gray praised his side’s team spirit after they grabbed a late winner to beat Colchester 3-2.

Will Randall hit the winner in the second minute of stoppage time, drilling home a low shot from the edge of the area from Alistair Smith’s assist, after Sutton had battled back twice from being behind.

Gray, whose side sit third in the League Two table, said: “To get the winner was thoroughly deserved.

“This group has got an unbelievable team spirit and belief – we’ve got a great bunch of players here and can’t wait for the next game.

“We’re relentless and we’re fit – we’re strong and I think the quality I’ve got to come off the bench as well kicks us on for the latter stages.

“Will Randall is a real threat when he comes inside – he can go both ways and he can go to the byline.

“I thought he put two good crosses in previous to scoring but then he comes inside and puts it in the bottom corner – it was a great finish.

“We believe we’re in a great position with the amount of games we’ve played and the amount of points we’ve got.

“But we do know that this is an extremely tough league and we’ve got another extremely tough game on Saturday.”

Colchester took a third-minute lead when debutant Owura Edwards’ 25-yard strike beat keeper Dean Bouzanis, from Brendan Wiredu’s pass.

But Sutton equalised in the ninth minute through Isaac Olaofe, who converted after Omar Bugiel’s effort rattled a post.

Freddie Sears restored Colchester’s lead from the spot in first-half stoppage time, after Louis John had handled the striker’s effort in the area.

But Sutton equalised in the 64th minute through Olaofe, who headed in after substitute Richie Bennett had nodded Enzio Boldewijn’s delivery across the face of goal, before Randall’s winner.

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins said: “It was a tough one to take.

“We led twice and we came to do a job on them, which I think we did for a large part of the game.

“To get beat at that stage of the game was a tough one.

“We knew it would be a tough game but that bit at the end with (Will Randall) cutting inside, we have to hold on to block that shot.

“We’ve got to stop shots and we can’t allow that to happen, especially at that stage of the game and with bodies around it – we’ve got to block the shot.

“We wanted to put pressure on their back four and we proved that if we did that, (they) would make mistakes.

“We got in there a number of times and it was never going to be a nice, easy game – it proved that when we played them previously.”