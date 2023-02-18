Matt Gray thrilled with Sutton form after beating Doncaster

Sutton boss Matt Gray was pleased with a “perfect week” after a 2-0 victory over Doncaster.

Second-half goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye did the damage at Gander Green Lane as the U’s made it back-to-back home victories following a draw at Hartlepool last Saturday.

The hosts ended Rovers’ run of three straight wins without conceding as they kept the pressure on the League Two play-off contenders with their latest points haul.

Gray beamed: “It’s the perfect week for us. We’ve picked up seven points from three games and we’re really pleased with that.

“If you’d have told us we’d have gone unbeaten on this run before last Saturday then we’d have taken that.

“We’re really pleased with keeping a clean sheet. We did what we needed to do in the second half to win the game.

“I said this to the players, and I say this to them often, that I thought it got it wrong.

“We didn’t look up for it in the first 20 minutes and for the first half really.

“It was very end-to-end and it was too open for my liking in the first half.

“We weren’t compact enough off the ball so I couldn’t wait for half-time and managed to influence what I wanted to change.

“To see the game out 2-0 is a great win for us.”

Rovers went into the game in great form but they were thwarted by some good Jack Rose saves as their decent run came to an abrupt halt.

Manager Danny Schofield moaned at the officials after a penalty shout went begging.

“I think the lads put in a really good effort and I can’t blame them for that,” reflected Schofield.

“We came here full of confidence. Unfortunately we didn’t get a result.

“I think we had a penalty first half. I spoke to the fourth official and he said the lad should have gone down.

“If he’s saying that to me then he’s telling my player to dive and I have a very honest player. That tells me it’s a penalty.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game and we wanted to be on the front foot.

“Ultimately, moments in both boxes cost us. I don’t think we were clinical enough in their box to finish the action.

“I know Tommy Rowe slipped and that happens in football.”