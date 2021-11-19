19 November 2021

Matt Grimes ends speculation over his future by signing new Swansea contract

By NewsChain Sport
19 November 2021

Swansea captain Matt Grimes has ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract with the club.

The 26-year-old, who was linked with a number of Premier League clubs, has agreed a new deal until 2025.

Grimes joined the Swans from Exeter in 2015 and has played every minute of their Championship campaign so far this season.

Swans boss Russell Martin told his club’s official website: “It’s an incredible signing for the football club. It would have cost a lot of money to replace him.

“Most importantly we would have had to spend a lot of time with whoever was going to replace him.

“We know there had been so much interest in him, but he’s a cultural architect here. He drives so much of what we’re doing.”

