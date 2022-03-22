22 March 2022

Matt Palmer strike sinks Notts County’s play-off rivals Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Matt Palmer scored the only goal as Notts County leapfrogged Boreham Wood with a 1-0 victory over their Vanarama National League play-off rivals.

Palmer pounced in the 13th minute at Meadow Lane after a low Jayden Richardson cross caused problems in the Wood box.

The Magpies continued to threaten but goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond produced good saves to deny Ruben Rodrigues and Dion Kelly-Evans before the break.

Rodrigues and Kyle Wootton had further opportunities after the break but again Ashby-Hammond saved.

