Matt Philips extends his West Brom stay as three players sign new contracts

Matt Phillips has extended his stay with West Brom through to the summer of 2024, while defender Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong have also agreed new deals.

Phillips, 30, joined the Baggies from QPR during 2016 and has gone on to make 172 appearances, scoring 23 goals.

Head coach Valerien Ismael feels being able to operate across midfield and the front three sees Phillips add an extra dimension.

“We have some players in the squad who are able to play many positions, and Matt is one of those players,” Ismael said on the West Brom club website.

“He showed us early in pre-season that even the ‘9’ position is a position for him, I believe.

“He is very intelligent in terms of reflecting well, and he comes all the time to us for more videos, more information and how to solve problems.”

Ismael added: “It shows, simply, his professionalism. This is exactly what we need. The right player, with the right mentality and with quality.

“If you are 18 or 30 it doesn’t matter, as long as you have the right mentality, the right focus and the desire on the pitch.

“I think that Matt is the perfect example for our way.”

Centre-back Bartley had signed a new deal until 2023.

“He is a leader. His attitude is unbelievable and he’s very professional,” Ismael said.

“He takes care of the other players and the atmosphere in the changing room.

“For the club, you can’t put a number on the worth of such a player. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Wing-back Furlong, meanwhile, has extended his contract to stay at The Hawthorns until 2025.

Ismael said: “He’s perfect for us and, with his quality and if he can stay healthy this season, he will put us on another level.”