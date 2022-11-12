Matt Robinson’s birthday double helps Dagenham to victory at Solihull
Matt Robinson scored twice on his birthday as Dagenham & Redbridge secured a 3-0 win at Solihull Moors in the Vanarama National League.
Robinson’s deflected strike gave the visitors an early lead and he added his second after Josh Walker had notched his sixth league goal of the season.Solihull, who slipped to back-to-back home defeats, hit the woodwork in the first half when Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham turned Josh Kelly’s effort on to the crossbar.
The visitors spurned a golden chance to double their lead on the half-hour mark, but Walker was denied by Solihull defender James Clarke’s timely tackle.
But Walker pounced on a defensive error from Alex Gudger and poked home the second goal in the 71st minute.
Robinson notched his second in the closing stages, following up after Junior Morias’ shot had been saved to head home the rebound.
