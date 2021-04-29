Matt Targett commits to Aston Villa with new two-year deal

Matt Targett has signed on at Aston Villa until the summer of 2025
Matt Targett has signed on at Aston Villa until the summer of 2025 (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:48pm, Thu 29 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old, whose existing deal ran until 2023, is now committed to Villa until 2025.

Targett signed from Southampton in 2019 and has been a key player in Dean Smith’s side this season, starting all 32 Premier League matches.

He told the club’s official website: “Just the way the club is progressing, there is a lot of changes around the training ground and it is a really exciting time to be part of this project.

“To commit my future for another two years is amazing and I can’t wait to carry on my journey here.

“I am very settled here, got a lovely house up here and me and my partner are very happy here. To sign an extension and extend my stay here is really nice.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Villa

PA