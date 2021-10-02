Matt Taylor annoyed after Exeter held by Walsall

Exeter manager Matt Taylor could not hide his frustration after watching his side twice throw away the lead in a 2-2 draw with Walsall at St James Park.

Tim Dieng gave Exeter a dream start, heading home inside five minutes, but Walsall deservedly drew level when George Miller scored from the spot after a clumsy Harry Kite foul.

Dieng won Exeter a penalty, which Matt Jay missed, before Sam Nombe restored Exeter’s lead with his third goal in three games.

Miller rescued a deserved point for Walsall with a beautifully executed header 20 minutes from time, with the draw Exeter’s sixth in 10 League Two games this season.

Taylor said: “It wasn’t good enough. We started the game really well and got an early goal but then we were dictated to and we rode our luck before giving away another needless penalty.

“I was pleased to get in at half-time level and changed things up and I thought we were much better second half. They always had a threat but never really threatened our goal in the second half.

“I thought Sam Nombe was outstanding and was one of the few bright players in the team.

“Jevani Brown was poor, MJ was poor – I just felt the rest of the group didn’t take responsibility in relation to that game.

“I think the players have done OK so far this season but that’s not good enough if we want to be successful.

“We all say as a group we want to be successful and now is the time to start showing it. We are 10 games in and hard to beat and there is not too much wrong but we are drawing too many games.”

It was the first time since 1978 that two managers of the same name had gone head-to-head in the EFL and Walsall’s Matt Taylor felt his side deserved to win the game.

He said: “Let’s look at the facts, we have created five really good opportunities in the first half, we have come away from home and made Exeter change their shape with our performance.

“We have made them make two changes at half-time and then we start the second half really sloppily.

“The game should be over at half-time. I am disappointed we have only got a point because the players have performed but not for the whole 90 minutes and that is the disappointing thing for me.

“The game is won and lost in both boxes and we have scored two goals but should have scored four or five. That is the frustrating thing for me.

“But we showed unbelievable character. We have gone behind twice and had two previous games leading into this where we have lost in the dying embers of the game.”