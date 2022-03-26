Matt Taylor happy with Exeter display against Stevenage despite ‘little wobble’

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was delighted with all but eight minutes of the Grecians’ 2-1 win over struggling Stevenage, which was a huge boost to their chances of automatic promotion.

Two thundering headers from defender Sam Stubbs – his first goals for the club – did the damage in the first half, although Luke Norris had made it 1-1 when he finished of Elliott List’s cross for Stevenage.

Exeter are now five points clear of the play-off zone and have a game in hand on the teams immediately below them, leaving the St James Park faithful to think this could be the season they end their 10-year stay in League Two.

Taylor said: “I am pleased with the performance, and I thought we moved the ball well, we had pace and purpose in our attacking play, but we had a little wobble for about eight minutes just before half-time, where we made a couple of mistakes with set-pieces against and did not get to the ball quick enough.

“We have won the game on two set-pieces, and we probably deserved to score more than two set-pieces today. Hopefully we are saving that for when it’s really needed.

“The first goal absolutely flew into the net – and I haven’t seen a goal like that here for some time.

“But the second one, if I am honest, I’d have been asking for a free-kick – and Steve Evans was asking for a free-kick!

“The players will have Monday off because it has been a hell of a slog. But in terms of the points return through February and March (27 points from 12 games), it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Defeat left Stevenage three points above the relegation zone and manager Steve Evans said: “We can’t try anymore, they were trying for the two previous managers.

“If we had showed a little bit of quality, we would have certainly got something from the game against an excellent Exeter side.

“Matt has done a great job with good players. But there is nothing in the game at half-time bar they score two goals and one is clearly a foul.

“The first one is a great delivery from a corner and great header, no complaints. We get a little break of the ball and score to make it 1-1.

“The referee gives the goal, it is a clear foul. In the second half, we stretched the game and they didn’t really hurt us. Then we make the chance with five, six minutes to go. We should score, one-on-one with the keeper.

“We will make the journey back, we will be back on the training ground and we wish Exeter really well. They are a good club with good supporters, you can see how they got behind them today.”