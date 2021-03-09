Matt Taylor praises Matt Jay after Exeter ease to win over Scunthorpe

Boss Matt Taylor described in-form midfielder Matt Jay as Exeter’s “go-to man” as the Grecians maintained their play-off push with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe

Jay’s perfectly-flighted free-kick in the 11th minute – his fourth goal in his last two matches – gave the visitors the lead at the Sands Venue Stadium, before substitute Jack Sparkes wrapped things up with just a minute left to play.

“That’s the first one MJ has put away from a free-kick for two and a half years,” Taylor said.

“He’s in great form at the moment. He took that goal tonight and he could have had another couple as well because he gets himself into positions to get chances.

“I wouldn’t say he’s our main man, but he’s our go-to man when it comes to converting those moments.

“That was a really top, top performance – although I’d have liked us to have scored the second goal a little bit earlier than we did and make it a little more comfortable.

“Scunthorpe had a threat about them, although I thought we kept them at arm’s length, while still creating chances ourselves.

“That’s six goals now in a week and three clean sheets on the bounce, which is so, so important.”

Jay struck from 25 yards to give the Grecians the lead in a game they dominated for long spells and had the home side chasing shadows with some great movement off the ball.

Iron keeper Mark Howard denied the midfielder with a save from a similar free-kick in the second half and Jay should have hit the target on the hour mark when getting in the box to fire wide following a flowing counter-attack.

Alfie Beestin headed across the face of goal with one of a few half-chances for the home side, before Sparkes drove forward to find the bottom corner and wrap things up in the 89th minute.

“I tried to bring in some fresh legs and freshen it up a bit because Exeter work their socks off and play some good football, but in the end I probably changed too much,” Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said.

“I suppose I regret doing that now in one instance because I’m here to win games, but we have some players carrying injuries and on the edge of missing seven or eight weeks.

“Exeter just had more legs, more desire and a little bit more determination than us, although not having any shots on target worries me. I just hope it’s a one-off.

“We’re a young side and the players need to understand when it’s not going right you have to dig in. When we’re not on it we have to still pick up results and put in performances.”