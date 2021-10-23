Matt Taylor revels in Exeter’s club-record 14-game unbeaten run

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was delighted with his side as they created a new club record by beating Mansfield 2-1 at St James Park.

After trailing to Ollie Hawkins’ header, five minutes into the second half, Tim Dieng nodded them level from Padraig Amond’s delicious cross.

Matt Jay then won it for Exeter with a header of his own – his ninth in 12 games – with the win making it a new club record of 14 games unbeaten in all competitions for City.

“I love winning games of football, of course, but that was a proper performance,” Taylor said. “We were really good today.

“Mansfield have some outstanding players for this level, but we nullified all their threats all day long, apart from one set piece – and I will be speaking to Pierce (Sweeney) about that – but they didn’t cause us too many problems today.

“Let’s be honest – this time last week, everyone was talking about too many draws, but we are not too far away.

“That’s 14 games unbeaten now, which is a new club record, and no one is talking about it. It’s an incredible feat for where that group of players are.

“We know who we lost in the off season, selling players, players leaving, others being released, some out of contract, or wanting to move back up north – we know we lost a real core of seniority and who were the crux of a good team.

“We lost them all and had to restart and we had a nightmare start to the season with Covid and injuries – we couldn’t even fill a bench. But the best thing about this group is that the potential is huge.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough had a slightly different perspective on the game and felt his side deserved something from it.

“I thought we deserved something over the course of the game,” he said.

“The goals we conceded are both from wide areas and we have got two young full-backs out there today. Had we had our first choice full-backs, I don’t think we would have lost that game today.

“We got ahead just after half-time and had another chance on the beak to increase it and Jordan Bowery couldn’t get the shot off. It is very frustrating after that.

“I thought we were a bit unlucky with the equaliser. Oli Hawkins heads it on to Farrend Rawson and they both ended up on the floor momentarily.

“That ball could have rebounded anywhere. We won the first header and that is the way it seems to be going for us at the moment.

“We gave it everything today and made it very difficult for Exeter to create chances against us bar the last five minutes when we were pushing forward.”