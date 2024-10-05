Matt Taylor says Bristol Rovers were ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ in comeback at Burton

Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor described his side as “Jekyll and Hyde” as they produced a second-half turnaround to win 3-1 at 10-man Burton.

Albion led at half-time through Danilo Orsi’s fourth goal of the season but an early second-half double substitution paid off immediately for Rovers.

Grant Ward set up fellow substitute Shaq Forde for the equaliser before teeing up Clinton Mola and adding a third himself in added time to give Rovers a first away win of the League One campaign.

“We were a bit Jekyll and Hyde today, weren’t we? In terms of first half to second half,” Taylor said.

“First half was as poor as we have been. We were off the pace of it, didn’t come out on top and we looked disconnected.

“Our personality went in terms of where we need to be. We had honest words at half-time and made early changes to give us more energy and intent but the way we approached the second half was totally different and we got our rewards. We looked like a totally different team.

“We can’t play on the back foot, we can’t play passive. We have to go all-out attack towards the ball at all times and that is pretty clear from where this team needs to be.

“In the end it turned into a really good day today, but I am under no illusions that that was nowhere near where we want to be just yet based on that first-half performance.”

Burton are still looking for a first win under head coach Mark Robinson and substitute Terence Vancooten saw red late on for bringing down Gatlin O’Donkor as the striker looked to burst clear into the penalty area.

“Their substitutes made an impact and that was part of the problem for us,” said Robinson. “To be honest, second half I don’t think they did anything more that run all over us and get tight and we didn’t have enough about us.

“That is the first time that it has appeared to be men against boys, in the second half, physically and in terms of what they did, and we can’t be that.

“We have got to learn really quickly because that is the first time it has felt like that, and that can’t happen.

“If we can relieve pressure for the first 15, 20 minutes of that second half and you go on to win the game then everybody forgets the scrappy part of the game.

“First half we had a lot of control, and we were good but we need to learn how to see it through when we are in front.”