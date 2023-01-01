Matt Taylor thinking about additions after injury-hit Rotherham lose at Millwall

Matt Taylor admits the January transfer window could not have come at a better time after his injury-ravaged Rotherham slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Millwall.

Lions striker Tom Bradshaw grabbed a double either side of half-time and Cameron Humphreys’ own goal capped a miserable afternoon for the Millers.

Rotherham have won just once in their last 12 Championship matches and suffered a whole host of injuries heading into the festive period.

They lie just one point above the drop zone but Taylor hopes mining the market this month can help haul them towards safety this season.

The former Exeter boss, 40, said: “We ended up being a toothless team – but that’s also because we haven’t got many attacking players on the pitch.

“[The window] is open today – we need players who are experienced and body-hardened. Bodies and minds are what we need.

“We can’t just sign a whole host of players – we’ve got to make sure they’re good enough and will make us better.

“We’ve also got an injury list but they won’t be out forever and will be back and affect us at some stage – as a squad, hopefully this is the worst we’ll be and we’ve now got a little bit of time to get some bodies back on the pitch.

“We need to improve our game understanding and execution – and get a little bit of confidence off the back of that.

“It was a poor start to the game and in the position we’re in at the moment, we’ve got to give ourselves more of a chance for longer and hold on to something.”

Bradshaw got Millwall off to a New Year flier when he expertly headed home Callum Styles’ inviting free-kick after just four minutes.

Gary Rowett’s side were rampant throughout the first half and would have been several goals clear at the break if it was not for Viktor Johansson in the Rotherham goal.

But the Millers should have levelled on the stroke of half-time when striker Conor Washington inexplicably blazed over an open goal after rounding Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

And Millwall made them pay throughout a dominant second period as Humphreys’ own goal – deflected in from Bradshaw’s shot – and the Lions hitman’s second helped fire Millwall up to fourth and into the play-off places.

Rowett, whose side have picked up seven points and kept three clean sheets since their 2-0 win at Watford on Boxing Day, said: “We worked hard to open up those spaces between centre-backs and wing-backs.

“I thought we switched the play really well – we made some brilliant runs off the ball and it looked like a really proactive performance.

“I thought we worked incredibly hard to open space and that made a big difference for us – it’s a tough one for Rotherham because they’ve had so many injuries.

“We started a little bit sloppily but overall, I thought it was a really good performance.

“The only disappointing bit is that we didn’t score more goals.

“Our performance was really good – but I feel for the challenge of trying to put a team out with so many injuries.

“It was a professional performance and we showed some really good quality tonight.

“We were clinical – and could have been a bit more clinical.

“It’s been a good week – every team is capable of taking points so to take seven in a week with three clean sheets and to score goals, is testament to the character of the players.”