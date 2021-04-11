Matteo Darmian helps Inter to 11th straight Serie A win against Cagliari

Matteo Darmian popped up with a rare strike to seal runaway leaders Inter Milan’s 11th successive Serie A victory with a 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Former Manchester United full-back Darmian turned in Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the closing stages, to extend Inter’s lead over second-placed city rivals AC Milan to 11 points.

Antonio Conte’s Inter now need just 16 points from eight games to seal their first Serie A title since 2009-10.

Juventus powered past Genoa 3-1 to hold onto third place in Serie A.

Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie all found the net, with Gianluca Scamacca replying for Genoa, for Juventus’ second league win in the week after the 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen were on target for Napoli in a 2-0 win at Sampdoria, to stay fourth and maintain the pressure on the league’s top three.

Fabian Ruiz, centre, opened the scoring for Napoli at Sampdoria (AP)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s added-time goal snatched Lazio a 1-0 win at Verona.

Gael Kakuta and Simon Banza struck penalties as Ligue 1’s fifth-placed side Lens dispatched Lorient 4-1 to move three points ahead of Marseille in sixth.

Corentin Jean and Arnaud Kalimuendo also hit the target, while Terem Moffi’s effort for Lorient proved scant consolation.

Martin Terrier struck to seal Rennes’ 1-0 win over struggling Nantes, which moved his side up to seventh in the table.

Wahbi Khazri fired a hat-trick as St Etienne thumped Bordeaux 4-1.

Khazri slotted two penalties, with Zaydou Youssouf also on the scoresheet and Hwang Ui-jo netting for Bordeaux.

Brendon Chardonnet’s effort cancelled out Moussa Kone’s opener as Brest salvaged a 1-1 draw with Nimes, with Nice and Reims playing out a goalless draw.

Fifth-placed Villarreal slumped to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Osasuna.

Jon Moncayola and Ante Budimir struck for the visitors, who were able to shake off David Garcia’s own goal.

Suat Serdar’s fourth-minute finish proved enough for basement club Schalke to seal a shock 1-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.