Matteo Guendouzi completes loan from Arsenal to Marseille

Matteo Guendouzi (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:46pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille on a season-long loan, the French club have announced.

The Ligue 1 outfit have also secured an option to buy the 22-year-old Frenchman, who spent last season on loan with German side Hertha Berlin.

Guendouzi joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2018 and made 82 appearances over the course of two seasons before moving to Germany.

He played 24 times and scored twice for Hertha last term.

