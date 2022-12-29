Matthew Etherington leaves Crawley after three games in charge
Crawley manager Matthew Etherington has left the club after just 32 days in charge.
Etherington, 41, quit his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role on November 27, replacing Kevin Betsy who was sacked in October.
The former Tottenham midfielder got off to a winning start in his first game in charge but then suffered back-to-back home defeats to Hartlepool and Sutton, the latter featuring a terrible corner routine which attracted much derision on social media.
The losses left Crawley 20th in the League Two table and a club statement released on Thursday confirmed Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies had left their roles with immediate effect.
Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals.
“As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”
