Matthew Etherington takes charge of first Crawley match against Swindon
Matthew Etherington will take charge of his first match for Crawley as they take on Swindon on Saturday.
The 41-year-old signed an 18-month deal with the Red Devils and will take to the dugout for the first time this weekend.
Liverpool Loanee James Balagizi is back in contention to start following a return from injury.
Defender Ludwig Francilette will return after he served a one-match match for his two bookable offences in their defeat to Walsall.
Midfielder Jonny Williams will not be available for Swindon.
The 29-year-old midfielder returned to Swindon following Wales’ exit from the World Cup this week but boss Scott Lindsey confirmed he would not play any part against Crawley.
Defender Cian Harries (hamstring) is a long-term absentee.
Fellow defender Angus MacDonald has trained all week and returns to contention.
