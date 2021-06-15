Matthew Foulds signs Bradford deal

Matthew Foulds in action for Everton against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
10:27am, Tue 15 Jun 2021
Matthew Foulds has signed a new one-year deal with Bradford which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Bradford-born defender, who was released by Everton last summer, has made three substitute appearances for the Bantams since arriving from Italian side Como in January.

Speaking to Bradford’s website, the 23-year-old said: “I am over the moon to be staying here and cannot wait for pre-season to begin.

“I grew up watching Bradford and now I will be on the pitch in front of our supporters, I want to show them why I should be playing – and why I love this club.”

