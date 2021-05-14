Matty Blair on board for League One campaign as Cheltenham reshape squad
Cheltenham defender Matty Blair has signed a new two-year contract as the Robins shape their squad for a first season in Sky Bet League One since 2009.
The Robins lifted the League Two title last season and Blair is the first player to commit his future to the club, agreeing a deal until 2023.
Goalkeeper Scott Flinders, Max Harris and Sean Long have also been offered fresh terms.
However, Alex Addai, Dan Bowry, Tahvon Campbell, Tom Chamberlain and Chris Clements have been released at the end of their contracts while Finn Azaz, Josh Griffiths, Sam Smith, Indiana Vassilev and Callum Wright return to their parent clubs at the end of their loan spells.
Boss Michael Duff told the club’s official website: “It’s always difficult. You’re emotionally invested, as are the players, and after such a big high to then have the horrible conversations of we will or we won’t be offering contracts is difficult.
“It’s probably the hardest part of the job. It doesn’t change from when I first retired. I found it as an under-18s manager and nothing changes now.
“Unfortunately football moves on quite quickly so it’s a case of having difficult conversations quickly so the club can move on and the player can move on as well.
“We thank all of the players who are leaving us and will always remember the roles they played in helping us to achieve promotion and to make history. We wish them all the best for the future.”