Matty Done signs new one-year deal with Rochdale

Matty Done in action for Rochdale
Matty Done in action for Rochdale (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:25pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Matty Done has signed a new one-year deal at Rochdale

The 32-year-old has played 282 times for the club across seven seasons and three different spells.

Done moved to joint 10th on the all-time appearances for the club last season and will continue to move up the charts by extending his deal by a further year.

The former Sheffield United striker told Dale’s website: “It’s been a long few weeks getting it done, but I’m delighted to finally sign for another year.

“This club has been a long part of my career, we’ve had some really good times and we’ve got to rebuild to try and get back up where we were, with another promotion, which I was a part of last time.”

PA