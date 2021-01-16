Matty Foulds returns to hometown club Bradford on six-month contract
Matty Foulds says his “dream has come true” after signing a six-month deal with hometown club Bradford
The 22-year-old left-back, who earlier this month cancelled his contract at Italian club Como, started his career in the Bantams academy before leaving for spells with Bury and Everton.
After committing to Bradford initially until the end of the current Sky Bet League Two season, he told their official website: “I am over the moon to be joining such a big club which I have supported all my life.
“Since leaving as a youngster, I always had dreams of coming back after watching the likes of Nahki Wells and James Hanson scoring goals – from the stands – so it is a bit of a dream come true, for me.
“The standard in training over the week or so I have been here has been top notch, and I have really enjoyed myself so far. The lads have welcomed me with open arms and been brilliant, so I have settled in straight away.
“It is only initially until the end of the season, but I am looking forward to showing what I can do and hopefully helping get this club where it needs to be.”
Bradford’s scheduled home game against Crawley on Saturday was postponed due to “dangerous weather” in the city.