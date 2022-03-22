22 March 2022

Matty Kosylo strikes as Altrincham win to dent Chesterfield’s title hopes

22 March 2022

Chesterfield suffered a blow in their National League title hopes after being beaten 1-0 by Altrincham.

Matty Kosylo’s goal was the difference as the Spireites fell 10 points behind league leaders Stockport, while the Robins remain 15th in the table.

Joe Quigley had a chance for Chesterfield 20 minutes in but smashed his shot from the edge of the box over the bar.

The Robins scored three minutes after half-time when Kosylo fired past Scott Loach to give his side the lead.

Jamie Grimes came close to an equaliser for the Spireites but his headed effort was cleared off the line by the Altrincham defence.

Laurence Maguire also had a chance for the visitors but his header flew over the bar and Kosylo nearly doubled the lead just minutes later with a good chance from inside the area.

