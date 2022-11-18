Matty Platt set to return to Bradford squad for Northampton showdown
Matty Platt and Tyreik Wright could both return to contention for Bradford’s home game against Northampton.
Both players missed last week’s win at Sutton. Defender Platt sat out a one-game ban, while on-loan Aston Villa forward Wright is expected to recover from a back spasm.
Midfielder Jamie Walker is edging closer to his return having been sidelined since August following knee surgery.
Mark Hughes’ side will climb into the automatic promotion places if they beat Northampton.
The Cobblers will be without their suspended 13-goal leading scorer Will Hoskins, who received his fifth booking of the season in last week’s win at Gillingham.
Manager Jon Brady has no major new injury concerns as his side bid to maintain their promotion push by extending their unbeaten league run to six matches.
Brady hopes to have Kieron Bowie available after Scotland Under-21 duty this week and Louis Appere could return after missing the last two games through injury.
Defender Tyler Magloire (hamstring), on-loan Leicester forward Josh Eppiah and left-back Ali Koiki are still out.
