05 November 2021

Matty Talyor set to face old side as Oxford entertain Bristol Rovers in FA Cup

By NewsChain Sport
Matty Taylor should continue to lead the line when former club Bristol Rovers pitch up at Oxford for Saturday’s FA Cup first-round tie.

The 31-year-old has not missed a League One game all season, scoring five goals in his last seven matches.

Cameron Brannagan will be back in the squad after illness.

The midfielder missed last weekend’s 3-1 win over Morecambe.

Striker Brett Pitman will miss out for injury-hit Rovers due to a new hamstring issue.

The 33-year-old has added to boss Joey Barton’s woes with his latest setback.

Fellow forward Luke Thomas will also miss out with a toe problem, leaving Barton to joke he would field a 4-6-0 formation.

Aaron Collins and winger Sam Nicholson could fill the forward berths as Barton will look for an unorthodox set-up.

