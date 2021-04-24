Matty Taylor fires Oxford into play-off places
Top scorer Matty Taylor struck twice in the second half to take Oxford back into the League 1 play-off places as they overcame Plymouth 3-1.
An own goal from Argyle captain Joe Edwards gave Oxford a half-time lead and after Niall Ennis equalised, Taylor struck twice from close range.
Edwards headed Elliot Lee’s free-kick into his own net in the 29th minute, giving goalkeeper Mike Cooper no chance.
Ennis levelled for Plymouth on 65 minutes, running on to Danny Mayor’s pass and opening up his body to curl a shot past Jack Stevens.
But Karl Robinson’s men took less than four minutes to regain the lead, with Taylor turning Mark Sykes’ low cross high into the net.
And Taylor again showed how deadly he can be inside the six-yard box as he swivelled to hook home at a corner 10 minutes from time for his 17th goal of the season.
The home side had squandered three headed opportunities in the opening minutes, while Byron Moore headed against a post for the visitors.