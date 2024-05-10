Mauricio Pochettino says he will know his Chelsea future ‘in one week’

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he will be made aware of his future at the club “in one week”.

The Argentinian’s turbulent first season in west London is coming to an end with three games remaining in the Premier League campaign but there is still plenty at stake.

Despite failing to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive year, the big-spending Blues are pushing hard for a European spot and moved into the top seven following wins over Tottenham and West Ham.

Pochettino’s position at Stamford Bridge still remains in the spotlight but the former Paris St Germain and Spurs boss expects to know where he stands with the clubs owners soon. Chelsea go to Nottingham Forest on Saturday before travelling to Brighton in midweek and then completing their season at home to Bournemouth on May 19.

The 52-year-old, who said speculation about his future does not bother him but may affect colleagues, told a press conference: “You know us after more than 10 years of working here in England, we are so comfortable. In the way we are not comfortable is to put in doubt — like you are talking — are we going to be here or not here?

“First, it is not my decision because if the owners are thinking to change — yes, for sure in one week we will know.

“It’s true that in the last few months that question (Pochettino’s future) is always coming.”

While Pochettino reiterated he has the support of his players, the Chelsea boss said his staff and the supporters need to be made aware of the club’s plans for him as manager.

When asked if the players need clarity, he added: “They don’t have doubt. The players believe in us. We have a very good relationship. They don’t need nothing. They are really focused. We have the respect from every single player.

“But the fans and staff, yes, they need to know. The players, they are always going to be very professional and respect the coaching staff that is here.

“If you ask is it affecting me? It is not affecting me. Is it affecting the people working with us? I think yes because in the end you can kill the rumour, sack me and that’s not a problem. It happens in a lot of clubs.”

Chelsea leapfrogged above Manchester United into seventh following their back-to-back wins and are two points behind Newcastle in sixth.

The race for a Europa League or Europa Conference spot is set to go to the wire, but Pochettino highlighted the “massive challenge” of playing in an extra competition next season if Chelsea continue to struggle with injuries.

The Blues had 14 players ruled out for their 2-0 victory over Tottenham earlier this month.

Pochettino said: “To be in Europe next season would be a massive challenge.

“In the last season, we suffered too many injuries. We were competing a lot because we were to the end of the Carabao Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup. We suffered a little because it was so busy and we didn’t have enough players to compete.

“But the challenge is to increase our percentage of the players fit. If we were in Europe, that is a challenge that we cannot afford to every week have 10, 12 players out.”