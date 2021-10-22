Max Biamou is taking his time to adapt to the style of play at Dundee United

Max Biamou admits he will take time to adapt to the style of football at Dundee United.

But the striker is confident he will make a big impact eventually and aims to contribute to the team’s form along the way.

The 30-year-old Frenchman made his debut as a late substitute in United’s 3-0 win over Hibernian last weekend and, with Marc McNulty out with a hamstring injury, could feature again when Motherwell visit Tannadice on Saturday.

“It’s completely different for me because I have played for Coventry for four years now so I need to adapt my football to the new players,” he told DUTV.

“It’s definitely quite hard at the beginning because you don’t know how players are playing, maybe tactically it’s completely different, so I need to adapt my football.

“I need to have a look and take a step back and see how they are playing and just adapt my football.

“But I enjoy it and the team is very good and we are doing very well in the league.

“I have only had two weeks of training sessions with my new team-mates so I have to be patient and definitely know my time will come.

“But I just want the best for the team and the most important thing is to win the game. If I can help the team for 10-20 minutes or maybe more then I will be happy.”

Talking about his debut, Biamou added: “To be honest it was very hard. It was my first game since May and I haven’t played in front of fans for a year and a half.

“I was very excited but it was a big moment and a big win against a good team. Even though I only played for 10 minutes it was very good.”