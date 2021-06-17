Max Clark makes Fleetwood switch
Fleetwood have signed former Hull left-back Max Clark.
The Sky Bet League One club have announced the 25-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Highbury with the option of a further 12 months.
Clark rejoined Hull on a short-term deal in February after a spell with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem but injury prevented him playing.
Prior to that he made 57 appearances and scored three goals for Vitesse, where he also gained Europa League experience.
The defender began his professional career at home town Hull and has also had loan spells with Cambridge.
Clark, who is Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson’s fifth summer signing, told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to get it over the line. When I realised there was interest there, I spoke with the manager and a few of the players here and they said it is a very ambitious team and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.
“I think that is what drew me here. The manager believes in me and wanted me here and, as a player, that really does kick you on.
“I’m excited to play in League One as there are some great teams and it will be very challenging and tough.”